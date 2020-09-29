Marilyn Egenia BerryTexas - Marilyn Egenia Berry, affectionately known as "Jean" was born on a sunny 82 degree Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. in Montgomery, Alabama. She was the 1st child of the late Robert Berry and Early B. Barnes. She grew up and received her education in the public schools within this vicinity. She confessed Christ at an early age and joined the North Montgomery Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of the late Reverend Willie Williams.Marilyn earned licensure as a Practical Nurse and practiced her craft at the medical offices of Dr. Willis, Jackson Hospital, Pineview Manor and nursing homes in the Montgomery County area. With a servant's heart, Marilyn also worked as a private duty nurse for the elderly.In 2005, Marilyn retired from nursing, and in 2007 relocated to Texas. There, she joined Resurrection Baptist Church under the auspices of Pastor Ray Brown. Whatever the occasion, Marilyn loved attending Sunday Services and family brunch at the local IHOP afterward.On September 25th, just as the sun rose 81 years ago to welcome Marilyn's younger brother, the sun began to set as Marilyn joined hands with the angel and was led to her heavenly home. She is now united with her parents, her grandparents, her son and her brothers.Marilyn leaves to cherish her memories a loving daughter- (Lt. Col. Ret.) Dr. Marian Johnson (John), Universal City, TX; a son- (Msgt. Ret.) Phillip Johnson, San Antonio, TX; a son-Larry Crowley (Thretha), Hamilton Township, NJ; devoted grandchildren-Danielle Johnson and Brittney Johnson, Universal City, TX; Quinn Harris (Sherry), Denton, great-granddaughter Taneisha Wesley, Austin, TX; one sister Rosalyn "Pat" Gibbs, Montgomery, AL; a nephew, Kenneth Gibbs, Montgomery, AL; a deeply devoted sister-in-law, Julia Gordon-Barnes, Montgomery, AL; a devoted surrogate daughter Mirta Mayfield-Gonzalez, Charleston, SC; devoted friends: Willie Thornton, Dorothy Prevo, Sarah Lowery and Willie Fuller (Deb); loving cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside and burial service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Eastwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7500 Wares Ferry Rd, Montgomery, AL, 36117 with Minister James Hall officiating. The staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Covid-19 social distancing and face mask guidelines will be followed.