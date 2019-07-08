Services
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Marilyn Harper


1938 - 2019
Marilyn Harper Obituary
Marilyn Harper

Kennesaw, GA - Marilyn Morrow Harper, 80, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home in Kennesaw, Georgia. Marilyn grew up in Selma, AL. and moved to Tuscaloosa where she met and married Jerry Harper. The couple moved to Montgomery where they were married for almost forty years and raised four children. Marilyn was an avid Master Gardener as well as a member of the Women's Guild and Altar Society at her church. She was very creative and artistic and engaged in various volunteer activities. Marilyn was a loving mother, faithful friend, and good neighbor. She enjoyed gardening, reading, Jeopardy, and crossword puzzles. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Taylor Harper and daughter Susan Elizabeth Harper. She was survived by her children Gerald Taylor Harper Jr., Mary Patricia Harper, and Barbara Harper Bodin (John) and grandchildren Victoria Alvarenga (JL), John Bodin III(Allison), Rebecca Lansburg (Matthew), Rachel Bodin, and Michael Bodin, brother Joe Morrow (Inez) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at White Chapel Greenwood Funeral Home on Tuesday July 9th at 10:00am followed by graveside services at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 8, 2019
Download Now