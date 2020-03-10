Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
View Map
Marilyn Huntsinger Obituary
Marilyn Huntsinger

Montgomery - Marilyn Ward Huntsinger, age 87 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jim Huntsinger. She is survived by twin daughters, Susan Powell (Geary) and Sandra Watson (Randy); four grandchildren, Joseph Powell, Kendall Henderson (Matthew), Rebecca Till (Ryan), Carlyn Norwood (Graham); two great grandchildren, Hutchinson Patrick Till and Lily Ruth Henderson; brother, James Ward (Jo); and two nephews, Terry Price and Tommy Price. Marilyn began her professional career here in Montgomery in the banking field with Alabama National Bank which then became AmSouth Bank where she retired. At the time of her passing she was an active member of American Business Women's Association, Mayfield Women's Club and Magnolia Red Hats Society. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. A Celebration of Marilyn's Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. with burial immediately following at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, Montgomery, Alabama Senior Adult Ministry.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
