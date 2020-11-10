1/
Marilyn J. Oliver
Marilyn J. Oliver

Stockbridge, GA - Mrs. Marilyn J. Oliver, 86, passed away November 9, 2020. Mrs. Oliver was born November 28, 1933, in Tulsa, OK, daughter of the late Paul M. White and Jean Edens White. She was a Registered Nurse and Missionary with the International Mission Board for 30 years in Colombia, South America.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Oliver; daughter, Jeannie Zokan (Chris); sons, Dan Oliver (Michele), Dave Oliver (Eduardo), and John Oliver (Karin); grandchildren, Caleb Oliver, Joseph Oliver, Luke Oliver, Addison Oliver, Aria Oliver, Olivia Zokan, Natalie Zokan, David File and Cody Thomas (Billie Jo); great-grandchildren, Parker, Ireland and Lakyn Jo. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bill White and Joe White. She is survived by countless family and friends across the globe.

The funeral service for Mrs. Marilyn J. Oliver will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2 o'clock at The Pinecrest Church in Fayetteville. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Condolences and shared memories can be expressed in the guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.

Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 964-4800.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
