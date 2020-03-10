|
Marilyn Larson
Marilyn Larson, age 97, joined with the Lord on March 5, 2020. She was born in Alabama in 1922 to an old southern family well-known in Alabama and Florida. Her grandfather was an attorney who became Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama and went on to serve as a member of the US House of Representatives.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Frank, John and George and her daughter Lea.
Marilyn married Robert Larson, a Captain in the Army Air Corps, in 1943, and had three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial and internment service will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 AM at Green Acres, 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ. Donations can be made to the Shepherd of the Hills Church, or to a , please visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020