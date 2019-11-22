|
Marilyn Sue Swears
Marilyn Sue Swears, 83, a Montgomery, Alabama resident of forty years, died November 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence W. Swears, Mary Thweatt Swears, and her brother Robert W. Swears. She is survived by her friend of 50 years, Sue A. Grimmig, her cousins Blake, Brittany, and Caleb Swears, childhood friends, Marilyn Roebuck and Jan Collier and a host of friends across the country.
Marilyn was a professional Girl Scout, the Vice President and Dean of Student Services at William Woods University (college) and Director of the Alabama Consortium of Legal Services Programs. She was also a church pianist/organist serving Hope Hull United Methodist Church and St, Bede the Venerable Church.
She served as musical director for shows for educational, community, and professional theatres and played for voice and instrumental students at one local college and two universities.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday November 23, 1 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church and a musical tribute will be held at the Wetumpka Depot Players November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019