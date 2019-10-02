|
Marion Henry "Bubba" Hampton, Jr.
Montgomery - Marion Henry "Bubba" Hampton, Jr., born January 11, 1954, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on September 26, 2019, at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Henry Hampton, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Harriett Clark Hampton; children, Jessica (Ricky) Hill, Heather (Lee) Slagle, Marion Henry "Hank" Hampton III (Charis), and Joanna (Clint) Collier; grandchildren, Anna Grace, Emily, and Luke Lawson; Caleb and Clay Slagle; Addie and Huston Hampton; Tommy, Jeremy, and Walter Collier; mother, Mary Catherine Hampton; sister, Pat (Rickey) Miller. Bubba was retired from CSX Transportation after 30 years as an engineer. Known as Pop to many, he was truly loved by all that knew him because of his contagious smile and fun -loving personality. His pride and joy was his family and he enjoyed watching his 10 grandchildren in their many sporting and school activities. He also enjoyed hunting and spending his time outdoors. He was an active member at Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates Health and Fitness Center in Montgomery, Alabama. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 1:00pm at Woodland United Methodist Church in Pike Road, Alabama, with Rev. Tim Meadows officiating. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our family, friends, and the Huntingdon College community. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to MCA Health and Fitness Center at 7917 Vaughn Road Montgomery, AL 36116. 334-280-1409
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019