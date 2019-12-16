|
|
Marion Stewart
Montgomery - Marion Stewart, 75, passed away December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steven Stewart; son, Mac McEvoy (Robing) and her grandchildren, Amy and Kayla and a great grandchild, Elsie; brother, Rob Arnold (Audrey); nieces, Lisa Miller (Loren) and Dara Arnold. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Marion was a very talented artist. She was loved and will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held for Marion Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel from 1-3 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019