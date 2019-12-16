Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Stewart Obituary
Marion Stewart

Montgomery - Marion Stewart, 75, passed away December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steven Stewart; son, Mac McEvoy (Robing) and her grandchildren, Amy and Kayla and a great grandchild, Elsie; brother, Rob Arnold (Audrey); nieces, Lisa Miller (Loren) and Dara Arnold. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Marion was a very talented artist. She was loved and will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held for Marion Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel from 1-3 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -