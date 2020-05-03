|
Mr. MarJavius La'Nicholas Walker
Mr.MarJavius La'Nicholas Walker transitioned on April 26, 2020. A private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at 11:00 A.M, from the Alabama Heritage Cemetery, with Apostle Samuel Smith, officiating. A public viewing in compliance with the State Health Order will be held on Monday, May 04, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Peace Mortuary and Funeral Services.
Peace Mortuary and Funeral Services 3048 Dorchester Dr. Montgomery, AL 36116
