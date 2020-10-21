Marjorie "Margie" PowellMontgomery - Marjorie "Margie" Powell, born February 17, 1931 in Houston, Texas passed away on October 18, 2020 peacefully, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Olon Silas Powell, siblings; Gene and Lonnie Snowden, brothers-in-law; Jack and Grover Powell, sisters-in-law; Emma Lee Heritage, Virginia Byrd and Maggie Smith. She is survived by her sons; Donald (Marcie) Powell, Ronald Powell, Terry Powell and Larry Powell. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren.Margie was employed by JC Penney as a cosmetologist for a number of years where she had the privilege of cutting Test Pilot Charles (Chuck) Yeager's hair. He became a regular customer of Margie's. She also worked for the Teacher's Retirement System of Alabama until her retirement.After unsuccessful attempts to have children, Margie and Olon decided to adopt twins; Donald and Ronald on May 7, 1959. Low and behold, Margie gave birth to, yes, twins 3 years and 2 days later. Perhaps, this shows that God does have a sense of humor. When Olon was sent to war in Vietnam, he left her with 4 toddlers under the age of 4 to attend to. Olon passed away in 1974, and Margie raised 4 sons alone. Our family thinks this helped secure Margie her ticket to heaven.She was a member of Dalraida Baptist Church and she will be missed by family and friends.A visitation for Margie will begin at 2:00pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 followed by a Celebration of her Life at 3:00pm in the Chapel of White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109.