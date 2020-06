Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Mark A. Gordon



Montgomery - Mark A. Gordon 53, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at a later date.



PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES, 3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, AL 36116, 334-356-7162









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store