Services
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Picarro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Anthony Picarro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Anthony Picarro Obituary
Mark Anthony Picarro

Mr. Mark Anthony Picarro born March 21, 1948 to Mary Mazzoli Picarro and Anthony Picarro in Seneca County, Waterloo, New York passed away on November 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon from Darby Funeral Home, 480 East Main Street, Canton, GA 30114. Interment at 1:30 p.m. from Georgia National Cemetery. He received a BA degree in History from AUM. He worked at US Airforce from 1966-1986, HQ AFROTC, Assistant Chief Personnel Division; Civil Service from 1990-1992, Family Service. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann Sutz Picarro, Montgomery, AL; son, Anthony William Picarro, Clarksville, TN; grandsons, Joseph Alexander Picarro, TN; Maxwell Gray Picarro, Nashville, TN; sister, Margaret Rotondo (deceased), Phillip Picarro (deceased), and James Picarro, Geneva, NY; brothers/sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Debra Sutz, White, GA; Kevin and Cindy Sutz, Acworth, GA; and Terry and Roberta (deceased) Heinlein, Mapleton, GA.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -