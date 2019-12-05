|
|
Mark Anthony Picarro
Mr. Mark Anthony Picarro born March 21, 1948 to Mary Mazzoli Picarro and Anthony Picarro in Seneca County, Waterloo, New York passed away on November 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon from Darby Funeral Home, 480 East Main Street, Canton, GA 30114. Interment at 1:30 p.m. from Georgia National Cemetery. He received a BA degree in History from AUM. He worked at US Airforce from 1966-1986, HQ AFROTC, Assistant Chief Personnel Division; Civil Service from 1990-1992, Family Service. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann Sutz Picarro, Montgomery, AL; son, Anthony William Picarro, Clarksville, TN; grandsons, Joseph Alexander Picarro, TN; Maxwell Gray Picarro, Nashville, TN; sister, Margaret Rotondo (deceased), Phillip Picarro (deceased), and James Picarro, Geneva, NY; brothers/sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Debra Sutz, White, GA; Kevin and Cindy Sutz, Acworth, GA; and Terry and Roberta (deceased) Heinlein, Mapleton, GA.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019