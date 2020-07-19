Mark Batchelor Stadlberger
Goodlettsville - Age 61 of Goodlettsville passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home. He was born May 30, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to Walter and Gloria Joyce Batchelor Stadlberger, Jr. He worked as an aircraft mechanic for AirMed International. He enjoyed working on airplanes and he also rebuilt cars, especially muscle cars. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and listening to all kinds of music. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Stadlberger, III; sister, Deborah Joyce Bair. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patti Stadlberger, Goodlettsville, TN; son, Mark Stadlberger, Jr., Hampton, VA; daughter, Ashley (Chris) Songy, Goodlettsville, TN; 2 grandchildren, Kyle Songy and Elle Songy; many loving nieces and nephews. There are no local visitation or services scheduled at this time. Mr. Stadlberger's ashes will be inurned at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Autaugaville, AL at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com
