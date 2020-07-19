1/1
Mark Batchelor Stadlberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Batchelor Stadlberger

Goodlettsville - Age 61 of Goodlettsville passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home. He was born May 30, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to Walter and Gloria Joyce Batchelor Stadlberger, Jr. He worked as an aircraft mechanic for AirMed International. He enjoyed working on airplanes and he also rebuilt cars, especially muscle cars. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and listening to all kinds of music. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Stadlberger, III; sister, Deborah Joyce Bair. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patti Stadlberger, Goodlettsville, TN; son, Mark Stadlberger, Jr., Hampton, VA; daughter, Ashley (Chris) Songy, Goodlettsville, TN; 2 grandchildren, Kyle Songy and Elle Songy; many loving nieces and nephews. There are no local visitation or services scheduled at this time. Mr. Stadlberger's ashes will be inurned at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Autaugaville, AL at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved