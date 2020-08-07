Mark Dzialo
Montgomery - Mark Andrew Dzialo, a resident of Rainbow Omega in Estaboga, Alabama passed away on July 15, 2020. Mark is the son of Walter F. Dzialo and his wife Sherry Lee Dzialo. He leaves behind his mother Gail Barrett (née Chartier) and her husband David Barrett. Mark was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on 10 January, 1964. At birth, Mark was diagnosed with Down syndrome. In the mid-1960s, little intervention was the norm but his parents whole-heartedly disagreed with this lack of action. While his father was stationed at Westover Air Force base in Chicopee, Massachusetts Mark was very fortunate to meet Dr. Vincent P. Russell, PhD, a professor at American International College, who specialized in working with children with learning disabilities. Under Dr. Russell's tutelage, Mark learned how to write and began to learn to read. Dr. Russel also introduced Mark to swimming; he had a great backstroke. In 1979, Mark flew with his swim instructor from his home in Hawaii to Brockport, NY to participate in the Kennedy-sponsored Fifth International Special Olympics
Summer Games. He then went on to participate in several state Special Olympic track and swimming events held in Troy, AL in his final home state of Alabama. A highlight and source of pride for his entire family was when Mark carried the 1996 Summer Olympic Games torch through Montgomery, AL on its way to Atlanta. The torch, acquired by the family, remains a focal point in the home as an enduring legacy of Mark's accomplishments. Mark, the consummate helper, enjoyed working in the kitchen and bussing tables at Chappy's Deli in the Peppertree shopping area for many years during his time in Montgomery. Despite his challenges, Mark had a full and wonderful life. He loved sports, especially swimming and the Red Sox. He also loved to travel and "go out to eat" where eating Italian food was one of his many pleasures. He was a gentle, loving son and brother with a great sense of humor and a supremely stubborn streak and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Mark is survived by his sister Dr. Robin Hatton, PhD, her husband Dr. Sean Hatton, MD, his nephew Alexander, and niece Nicole. He is also survived by his brother Todd Dzialo and his wife Dianne of Alexandria, VA. Additionally, he is survived by his godparents Nancy and John Michon, Chicopee, MA and his Uncle Richard Lukasik of South Hadley, MA. Special thanks to those, especially Sabrina "Shea" White, at Rainbow Omega for providing exceptional and loving care.
Funeral services will be held at St Bede Roman Catholic Church, Atlanta Highway on 11 August with a Mass at 11 AM.
In lieu, of flowers, a contribution may be made Rainbow Omega, or the Montgomery Special Olympics
.