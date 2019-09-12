|
|
Mark Edward Waldo, Sr.
Montgomery - The Rev. Mark Edward Waldo, Sr., 92, died peacefully surrounded by his family on September 9, 2019.
Mark was born on November 27, 1926 in Fort Monroe, Virginia to Annie Sims and Lt. George Edward Waldo, US Army. After his father died from tuberculosis in 1931, his mother later remarried to Col. Andrew Weddell, also US Army, taking the family to posts in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sausalito, California and Savannah, Georgia. In 1943, Mark attended The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. His education was interrupted when he joined the US Navy, training as an electrician's mate. The war ended prior to his entry into active duty. He returned to William and Mary. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society prior to his graduation with a BA in Philosophy in 1948. At Bruton Parish Church, Williamsburg, he met the love of his life, Anne Ferris Beekley of Wilmington, Delaware, also a student at William and Mary. While in college, Mark did missionary work in Tanana, Alaska, where he heard to God's call to service in the Church. Mark entered Virginia Theological Seminary in 1948. Mark and Anne were married in Wilmington on June 5, 1950.
Upon graduation and ordination (June, 1951), Mark was appointed Vicar at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Douglas, Georgia and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Fitzgerald. He served these congregations until 1956 when he accepted a call to become Canon Pastor at Christ Church Cathedral in Houston, Texas. In 1961, Mark accepted a call to become Rector of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Montgomery, Alabama. He would spend the next 28 years until his retirement as a loving shepherd of that flock. He would continue to minister as a Supply Priest at St. Paul's, Carlowville, St. Paul's, Lowndesboro, and Good Shepherd, Montgomery over the next 15 years.
Mark's call to serve in Montgomery came at a time of intense unrest as the civil rights movement gained momentum here. Having great sympathy for the movement, he pursued work as a quiet reconciler within Ascension parish and the larger community throughout the historic events in Montgomery, but lived with a deep inner doubt about whether he had done enough during those years. He was among the founding members of One Montgomery, a group dedicated to building trust between peoples of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. His civic memberships included the Kiwanis Club, the Unity Club and the Alabama Laubach Literacy Council.
Within the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, he served in many capacities over the years, on the Standing Committee, Diocesan Council, and as General Convention Deputy. He was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, and was active in the Cursillo renewal movement and Kairos prison ministries.
His love for God and for all God's people defined his life, his marriage, his parenting, and his pastoring.
He embraced travel adventures with family (particularly hikes in England). He and Anne completed 10K walks together in all but nine of Alabama's 67 counties. He reveled in his grand- and great-grandchildren, for whom he was beloved.
Mark is survived by Anne, his wife of 69 years, children Sam Waldo (Angela Rau) of Hillsborough, New Hampshire, the Rt. Rev. Andrew Waldo (Mary) of Columbia, South Carolina, Dr. Mary Battistella (Bob) of Alexander City, Alabama, the Rev. Mark Waldo (Mitzi) of Coosada, Alabama, Peter Waldo (Janet) of Montgomery, Alabama and Anne Louise Gillilan (Dale) of Kasilof, Alaska/Pecs, Hungary and 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Episcopal Relief and Development, www.episcopalrelief.org, giving to the area of need you choose, as will be clear on the website. At checkout, you will have the opportunity to specify your gift in memory of the Rev. Mark E. Waldo, Sr. Cards may be sent to Anne B. Waldo, PO Box 6380, Montgomery, AL, 36106.
The burial liturgy and committal will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 315 Clayton Ave, Montgomery, AL on Saturday, 14 September at 2:00pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019