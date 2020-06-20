Marlene Taylor PeaceMontgomery - Marlene Taylor Peace passed away peacefully at her home in Montgomery, AL on June 15, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 73. She was born in Waycross, GA on September 30, 1946. She attended Valdosta High School and later graduated from Valdosta State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics Education. She went on to earn an Associate degree in Computer Science at Albany Junior College, a Master of Science degree in Mathematics Education at Troy State University at Montgomery, and a Master of Science degree in Education Administration at Auburn University at Montgomery.She taught many years in both Georgia and Alabama. After teaching, she moved into administration as the math supervisor at Montgomery County Board of Education. Upon retirement, she had more time to focus on her favorite job of loving and caring for her children and grandchildren.Marlene was fondly known as Memom by her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She was the best mother, sister, grandmother and friend - loyal, loving and thoughtful. She will be remembered as a person who was always willing to do anything for her friends and family. She loved fiercely and selflessly. Giving and doing for others was her calling.Marlene loved spending time with family and close friends in the North Georgia mountains and at St. George Island, FL, where she continued the fishing that she had grown to love at a young age. She truly enjoyed hosting tailgates for Auburn football games. She loved spending time with her friends at bridge, art class, and Mah Jongg. Organizing and hosting gatherings was her natural talent, which also allowed her to showcase her love of cooking and baking. She enjoyed caring for her plants and flowers, both inside and in her yard, and welcomed visits from hummingbirds.She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Paulk (Julius), her father Roy Taylor (Shirley) and her brother-in-law, Larry Hingson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 50 years, Robert Douglas Peace, her daughters, Tracy Strickland (David) and Kelly Peace, her son Scott Peace (Jennifer), and her beloved five grandchildren: Hamilton Strickland, Holden Strickland, Crosby Gray, Vivian Gray, and Houston Peace. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Hingson, and brothers, Bill Taylor (Beth) and Joe Taylor (Doris) and in-laws, Nancy Martin (Bob), Mike Peace (Barbara), and Lynn Marino (Steve), as well as numerous other beloved family members.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, P.O. Box 531225, Birmingham, AL 35253 or JDRF, 2112 11th Avenue South Suite 520, Birmingham, AL 35205.A celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice. Although brief, their care was very kind and meaningful.