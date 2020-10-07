1/1
Marlin Benton Andrews
1936 - 2020
Marlin Benton Andrews

Benton Andrews passed away on October 5, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. A private graveside service will be held in Hills Chapel, Alabama. The family plans to host a celebration of Benton's life at a later date.

Benton is survived by Ramona, his wife of 63 years; son Keith Andrews (Carol); daughter Kris Parker (Ronald); grandchildren Miller Andrews, Kyler Moore, Olivia Bailey and Ben Andrews; and four great-granddaughters, KylieJo Moore, Maci Moore, Rylee Moore and Marlie Bailey.

Benton was preceded in death by his parents, Ennis and Annie Mae Andrews of Dublin, Alabama.

Benton was born in Dublin, Alabama on October 27, 1936. He married Ramona Menefee in 1957, and they raised Keith and Kris in several towns across Alabama, as she pursued her education and he built roads. They settled in Tuscaloosa, and in 1976, Benton, Ramona and Keith formed RaCON, Inc. For more than 30 years, RaCON did civil construction work across the Southeast and employed thousands of people.

Benton was a life-long and gifted road builder. He had a vision to see a future road in uncleared land. He had a magic touch with heavy machinery. He built roads in 63 of Alabama's 67 counties. In Tuscaloosa County, he built 15th Street East and much of I-20/59. His most recent project was a portion of the Baldwin Beach Expressway, where vacationers regularly cross the "Benton Andrews Bridge," named in his honor in 2016. The Alabama Road Builders inducted Benton into their Hall of Fame in 2012.

Benton was legendary for his generosity and his stories. He regularly helped persons in need, whether an immediate or distant relative, current or former employee, neighbor or stranger. Benton loved to talk to people. Benton engaged everyone he met, from wait staff to salesmen to heads of state. He was quick-witted. Benton could turn a phrase like no other. His unique expressions will remain as fond memories in all who were blessed to talk to Benton Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you send donations, in Benton's Honor, to the DCH Foundation in Tuscaloosa. If you have a cherished Benton story, please forward it to the family or submit it on the memoriam site at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, Alabama.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at DCH ICU who lovingly cared for Benton and to thank the doctors and nurses on the DCH fifth floor who continue to care for Ramona.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dillard Funeral Home - Troy
206 US Highway 231
Troy, AL 36081
(334) 566-1720
October 7, 2020
Benton was a second Dad to me. I will forever cherish our friendship.
Don Lake
October 6, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts for family and friends during this time and for the days ahead.
Dennis, Mary, Tyler Smith
October 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara Nicosia
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
You were a wonderful man, husband and father. Will miss you uncle Benton.
Rhonda Moon
Family
October 6, 2020
Although I only had the opportunity to interact with Mr. Benton less than a handful of times, I will always remember his friendly and genuine demeanor. My heartfelt condolences to Miss Ramona, Kieth and the entire family on their loss.
Gary Ball
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
Enjoyed his stories and life lessons and friendship
John Paul Nichols
Friend
