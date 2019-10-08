|
Marshall J. Atcheson
Prattville - (November 21, 1932 - October 7, 2019)
Marshall J. Atcheson, 86 of Prattville, AL passed away Monday October 7, 2019 at the Bill Nichols Veteran's Home in Alexander City. Marshall is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Atcheson, his parents, Howard and Lona Atcheson, three sisters, Mary Chambers, Margaret Holloway, Elzia Griffin and one brother, Forest Atcheson. He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Atcheson and Vicki Jackson (Jack), one grandson, Loren Jackson, one granddaughter, Amanda Jennings (Andrew), three great-grandchildren, Myla, Jace and Landon, one brother, William Atcheson and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Marshall honorably served his country in the Air Force from 1952 - 1959. He then began his Civil Service career of over 37 years. He enjoyed westerns, golf, football and spending time with his family. He was a husband and father who dearly loved and always took care of his family. Marshall was a true gentleman to everyone around him. He will be missed dearly by all who had the chance to know him. Services for Mr. Marshall Atcheson will be held at Prattville Memorial Chapel, 841 Fairview Avenue, Prattville, AL 36066. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral will be Thursday, October 10th at 11:00 am with Dr. Matt Mobley of Mulder Memorial UMC officiating. Graveside will immediately follow. Vocals will be provided by his beloved nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Mike Atcheson, Marty Atcheson, Marlon Atcheson, Chris Barfield, Loren Jackson, and Sam Weaver.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019