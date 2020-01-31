|
Martha Hunter Harper
Montgomery - Harper, Martha Hunter, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, and a native of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. A private burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tallassee, Alabama. She is survived by one daughter, Lyle Harper Wilder (David, Sr.); two grandchildren, Lauren Harper Wilder and David "Jay" James Wilder, Jr.; three nephews, Tony Hunter (Brenda), Micheal Hunter (Shawn), Mark Hunter and one niece, Phyllis Hunter Richardson (Tim). She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Lee Harper, in 2002. Her brother, Murray O'Neal Hunter and her parents, Arthur and Lillie Hunter passed before her also. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3604 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Montgomery, Alabama 36109.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020