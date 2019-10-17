|
|
Martha Jackson
Montgomery - JACKSON, Martha, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away October 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2106 Mill Street, 36108, with Pastor Dr. Calvin McTier officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Jackson will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019