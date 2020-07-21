Martha Jane Black Haynes



Montgomery - Martha Jane Black Haynes, 71, of Montgomery, passed away comfortably on July 17th, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. 'Janie' was born in Greenville, AL to Travis Eugene Black, Sr. and Anne Lynn Till Black on December 8, 1948. She worked as a registered nurse for more years than she could count, dedicating her life selflessly in caring for others, both two-legged, and four. Jane is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Floris Jean Black, Marilyn Black, Travis Black, Jr., Joyce Renckly; daughter, Kimberly Moon; and nephew Jonathon Jarrett. Jane is survived by her children James Moon (Shea), Jennifer Jones (Charlie), Julia Germany (Lou), son-from-afar Byron True (Tonya); sister Nancy Jarrett, brother-in-law Thomas Renckly, nephew Adam Renckly (Krystin); grandchildren Timothy Clanton, Brett Clanton, Michael Moon, Brandon Bohannon, Zoi Moon, Daniel True; and great-grandchild Braxton Clanton. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Memorials may be given to the Montgomery Humane Society or the Montgomery Area Food Bank.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store