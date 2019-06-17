|
Martha Kathleen Boykin
Pompano Beach, FL - Kathleen Boykin, 94 years old, passed away on June 14th, 2019. She was married for 72 years to her high school sweetheart, Ben, who passed away on April 12, 2018. Kathleen was born in Montgomery, Alabama, where she and Ben were members of Morningview Baptist Church for over 60 years until they moved to Pompano Beach, Florida, to be near their children in 2015.
Kathleen spent the majority of her life working with the Federal Government in Civil Service, where she retired in Montgomery. She was sweet, kind and always thinking of others, beautiful inside and out.
Kathleen and Ben have two children: Jane (Al), and Benny (Debbie "Duckie"); five grandchildren: Bonnie (Gary), April (Bobby), Jennifer (Evan), Justin, and Bentley (Reba); and three great grandchildren: Preston, Anna Katherine and Cadence, and several nephews and nieces.
There will be a private graveside ceremony for Kathleen at Forest Lawn cemetery, in Pompano Beach on June 19th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, if you feel inclined to make a donation, please donate to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 17, 2019