Martha Lewis JohnsonMontgomery - Dr. Martha Lewis Johnson departed her earthly life and entered her heavenly home on Friday, November 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Kline W. Johnson and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death, by her parents, Col. Lehman J. Lewis and Mrs. Mabelle Hardin Lewis. Dr. Johnson became a Christian believer at any early age and was faithful to God and her church throughout her life. She began singing in adult church choirs at age 15 and continued as a choir member until after age 80. Always a visionary, she founded, organized and directed the Women's Ministry at Eastern Hills Baptist Church for 10 years. She also served as ministry coordinator for the Dr. Kline Johnson Sunday School class for 40years, a role in which she provided compassionate outreach to all members. Dr. Johnson held degrees from Western Maryland College, University of Alabama, and Auburn University. Professional positions held included counselor at the University of Alabama, Associate Dean of Women at Florida State, instructor at Auburn and for 25 years administrator and Academic Vice President of Troy University-Montgomery. Her significant honors included being selected as one of the 100 outstanding women graduates of Auburn University. She and her husband were the first two vice presidents of Troy University in the history of Troy to be awarded Vice President Emeritus status. Dr. Johnson was chosen to be a director and board member of many community service organizations. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. Protective masks and social distancing are requested to be observed by everyone. Memorials may be made to the Eastern Hills Women's Ministry.