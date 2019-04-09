|
|
Martha Mae Bell Blount
Troy - Martha Mae Bell Blount died on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe L. Blount, her parents, George and Zoedie Bell and four of her five siblings.
Martha Mae was born in Cub Creek, Tennessee on August 31, 1919. Her late husband often referred to her as "the Pride of Cub Creek".
She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Martin Branch, and taught in a one room schoolhouse, grades 1 through 12, before marrying World War II veteran, Joe, and moving to Troy in 1949. She proudly showed her UTMB colors when the Fighting Teachers came to Troy to engage the Red Wave.
Martha Mae would often remind her children and grandchildren that she remembered riding to Parsons, Tennessee to do Saturday shopping in a mule drawn wagon.
She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy and was, at the time of her death, the oldest member of Circle B of the United Methodist Women of the FUMC, Troy, Alabama.
She owned and managed Martha's Fabrics on the square in Troy for many years. She was well known for her sewing and tailoring skills for dance and play costumes for the Troy University theater groups, prom dresses, and wedding dresses.
Martha Mae also served as the long time Chairman of the Pike County Board of Registrars. She retired at the age of 90 and is generally considered to have been the oldest public official in the state of Alabama.
She is survived by her children, Martha Jo Blount, Carol Goff (Jimmy), Bill Blount, and Jane Cash (Russ). Her beloved grandchildren are Holly Bigham (Jason), Tripp Cash (Landy), Kelly Cash, Wilson Blount, Jesse Blount (Elizabeth), and her great grandchildren, Benjamin Bigham and Casey Jane Cash.
Martha Mae lived a wonderful and blessed life. She was a healthy eater before such habits were considered the norm. She always had a garden and loved to brag that she only ate fresh vegetables from her own garden. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her friends and the support staff at Noble Manor and Pike Nursing.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3 pm from First United Methodist Church of Troy with the Rev. Steve Winton officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Troy, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to First United Methodist of Troy.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2019