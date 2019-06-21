|
Martha Stripling
Montgomery - Martha Stripling, 88, passed away on June 17, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Howard Stripling. Loving mother of Dickerman (Dicky) L. Sanford, Jr. (Barbara), Mark K. Sanford (Michelle), and David P. Sanford (Dawn). Cherished grandmother of Amber, Darrell, Rebecca, Leigh Anne, Lorrie, Camille, Morgan, Nicole, and Scott. Great Grandmother of 12. Sister of Christine, Don, George, Joseph, Lennick, Nancy, Dot and Bascomb. Loving Stepmother to Leslie, Valerie, Ashley (Katherine, Lindsey, Megan) and Stacy Stripling.
Martha was born in Andersonville, GA on August 29, 1930 where she lived on her parents' farm until she moved to Macon, GA shorty after graduation from Andersonville High. There she met her first husband, the late Dickerman. L Sanford Sr., they married and moved to Montgomery Al. where they had three sons. Martha was a Montgomery resident for over 60 years and has been a member of the Holy Comforter Episcopal church for the most of those years, volunteering for many positions with the church during those times.
Martha was an owner of Creative Caterer's in Montgomery for many years. Martha had a passion for cooking and travel, anyone who has enjoyed Martha's famous cheese straws would know they were just one of many delicacies and family meals she prepared. Martha particularly enjoyed the beach and frequently visited her Panama City Beach home. Martha was a wonderful mother , daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed.
Visitation Saturday, June 22nd 12:30 PM, Services 1:30 PM at the Holy Comforter, Montgomery Alabama. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church. TheHolyComforter.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 21, 2019