Marvin Astor Johnson, Jr.Montgomery - Marvin Astor Johnson, Jr., age 82, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after an extended illness. Visitation will be at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm. The funeral service will be held at Vaughn Park Church of Christ on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00pm with Sam Cooper officiating. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Astor Johnson, Sr. and Euna Mae Moses Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia; his children, Michael D. Johnson (Jennifer), Terri Waller (Buddy); grandchildren, Lindsey Woodall (John), Michael Johnson, Emily Wingard (Mac), Johnathon Towle; one great grandson, Emmett Wingard; sister, Marjorie Womack; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Johnson retired from Industrial Supplies, Inc. where he held the position of Vice President of sales. He was former President of Montgomery Bass Masters, a member of Alcazar Shrine where he previously served as director of director's staff; and also a member of Masonic Lodge no. 11. He was an avid fisherman and Auburn Tigers supporter. Pallbearers include Michael Johnson, Johnathon Towle, John Woodall, Mac Wingard, Matthew Hubbard and Mike Williamson. Honorary pallbearers will be Lathrop Smith, Ira Betts, Ed Wheat, Bibb Howard, Wiley Cutts, Doyal Logan, Millard Moore, Kenny Spearman, Tom Gilliland, Shawn Hubbard, Stuart Stubbs, Joe Rowe, David Gamble, Ira Betts III, Vic Griswold, Steve Moore, Mike Mullins, Dink Simpson, Willie McCraney, Don Bell, Wayne Bagwell, Mark Levenson, Phil Owen, and Thomas Brooks.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to AGAPE, 3800 Vaughn Road, Montgomery 36106. The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to Dr. Stephen Davidson, Dr. Michael Karst, Dr. Jogy Varghese, Montgomery Cancer Center nurses, Kindred Home Health, and Comfort Care hospice for the kindness and care they provided.