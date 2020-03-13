|
|
Marvin Woodard
Montgomery - Marvin Woodard, 88, of Montgomery, passed away March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gearldean Woodard; parents, Floyd Elvy and Sarah Toy Woodard; brother, Floyd Garvin Woodard and sister, Rolla Merle Parrish. Mr. Woodard is survived by his wife, Carole Pitts Woodard; daughter, Suzanne Belcher (Christopher Kim); granddaughter, Sarah Belcher Sullivan (Matthew) and many beloved step children and nieces and nephews. Mr. Woodard was an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. He worked as a linotype operator at numerous printing companies for many years. After retirement he drove for CSX . He also drove youth groups on church trips for many years. Services for Mr. Woodard will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020