Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Woodard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Woodard Obituary
Marvin Woodard

Montgomery - Marvin Woodard, 88, of Montgomery, passed away March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gearldean Woodard; parents, Floyd Elvy and Sarah Toy Woodard; brother, Floyd Garvin Woodard and sister, Rolla Merle Parrish. Mr. Woodard is survived by his wife, Carole Pitts Woodard; daughter, Suzanne Belcher (Christopher Kim); granddaughter, Sarah Belcher Sullivan (Matthew) and many beloved step children and nieces and nephews. Mr. Woodard was an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. He worked as a linotype operator at numerous printing companies for many years. After retirement he drove for CSX . He also drove youth groups on church trips for many years. Services for Mr. Woodard will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -