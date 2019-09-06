|
|
Mary A. Brown- Moss
Montgomery - Brown-Moss, Mary A. a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 07, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Antonio Forbes, Officiating with interment in Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Public visitation will be held at Phillips - Riley Funeral Home on Friday, September 06, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019