Services
Lewis-Robusky Mortuary LLC
307 County Road 4
Prattville, AL 36068
334-365-1338
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillips - Riley Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Home Baptist Church
Mary A. Brown- Moss

Mary A. Brown- Moss Obituary
Mary A. Brown- Moss

Montgomery - Brown-Moss, Mary A. a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 07, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Antonio Forbes, Officiating with interment in Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Public visitation will be held at Phillips - Riley Funeral Home on Friday, September 06, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
