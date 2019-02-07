|
Mary A. Jones
Montgomery - Mary A. Jones, a resident of Montgomery, AL and a retired educator, departed this life on Friday, February 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m., from Holt Street Church of Christ, 945 S. Holt St., Montgomery, AL, with Evangelist Dallas Walker officiating; Bro. Eric Thornton, Minister. Burial will follow at Gilmer Cemetery in Pike Road, AL with Ross-Clayton Funeral Home directing. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Silas C. Jones and Mary E. Milledge Jones; her sisters, Bertha Jones Smiley, Dorothy E. Jones, and Thelma Jones Parks; her foster brothers, Jimmie and Albert Barnett; and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Jones and Preacher and Mrs. Charles H. Milledge. Mary is survived by her sister, Ruth Jones (Ben) Morgan, Montgomery; a nephew, Kevin M. Morgan, Montgomery; her aunt, Mary L. Jones, Ecorse, Michigan; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and the many whose life she touched as a teacher.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2019