Reposing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Westside Baptist Church,
Mary A. Seales Obituary
Mary A. Seales

Montgomery - SEALES, Mary A., a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, Rev. Willie Graham, Pastor, Rev. Antonio Seales, Officiating with interment in Big Union Churchyard Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 11:30 a.m. until services time with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
