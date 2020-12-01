Mary Alice Mixon
Opelika - Visitation only for Mary Alice Canterbury (Mac) Mixon, 88, of Auburn is 2:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel. Mary passed peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Oak Park Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Montgomery, AL and graduated from Lanier High School. Mary worked for Alabama National Bank in Montgomery early on and later worked in women's fashion retail for many years. Mary and her husband Eldred retired and settled in Auburn, AL in 1999. Mary was President of three community newcomer's associations: in Mequon, Wi, Fayetteville, AR, and the Auburn/Opelika Newcomers Association.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael David Mixon and Gregory Parker Mixon, and husband Eldred "Booney" Mixon, Jr.
Survivors include son, Christopher Haardt Mixon of Opelika; daughter, Cynthia Mixon of Bon Secour, AL; grandson, Scott; and great-grandson Scott Jr.; sister, Pat Canterbury McKinney of Pelham, AL.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.
