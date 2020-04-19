|
|
Mary Ann Elrod
Montgomery - Mary Ann Hill Elrod passed away to her new life with her Lord on April 18, 2020. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Wesley Edgar Elrod. Wesley showed his love for her every day and his devotion gave her courage and strength to endure many pain filled days and nights. She also leaves behind their precious daughter, Cheryl Elrod Nall. Cheri has been the joy of their lives, filling each day with happiness. She also leaves behind Don and Dorris George, their faithful friends of more than 50 years. She was sister in law to Ray Elrod, and aunt to seven nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was an avid reader and treasured her books. She loved pets throughout her life, and leaves behind her devoted companion Abbey. Mary Ann requested that no formal funeral be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Nation Osteoporosis Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020