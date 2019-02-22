Services
Camden - Mary Ann Ricketts Jones, age 86, of Camden, AL passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with her family and friends by her side.

Mrs. Jones was retired from Manley Chevrolet where she worked as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed cattle farming with her late husband. She was also a longtime member of Camden Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She will be remembered for her prayers and influence.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Etta Ricketts, her spouse of 67 years, Grady Max Jones, her daughter Deborah Ann Jones, and her sister Joyce Ricketts Ray.

She is survived by nieces: Debbie Huggart of Birmingham, AL; Melanie Champion of Excel, AL, Michelle Goodson of Winston-Salem, NC, Melissa D'Marco of Orlando, FL and Monica Barrett of Jacksonville, FL; nephews Mark Manning of Brewton, AL and Mike Floyd of Gainsville, FL; she is also survived by twenty great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30PM at Camden Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 with the Rev. Chris Wells officiating. Interment will be at Camden Baptist Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home directing. Memorials may be made to Camden Baptist Church. Visit our online registry at www.johnsonfh.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
