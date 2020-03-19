Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Mary Ann Michaud

Mary Ann Michaud Obituary
Mary Ann Michaud

Montgomery - Mary Ann Pittman Michaud went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her 3 children, Rita Chulin, Sammy Johnson, Ronald Johnson; 2 grandchildren, Blake Williams and Randall Crenshaw. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00pm with a chapel service at 2:00pm. For an extended obituary, please visit www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
