Mary Ann Michaud
Montgomery - Mary Ann Pittman Michaud went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her 3 children, Rita Chulin, Sammy Johnson, Ronald Johnson; 2 grandchildren, Blake Williams and Randall Crenshaw. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00pm with a chapel service at 2:00pm. For an extended obituary, please visit www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020