Mary Barnes Newberry Eiland
Selmer, TN - Mary Barnes Newberry Eiland, age 89, a resident of Lynnfield Place Assisted Living in Selmer, Tennessee formerly of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on October 1, 2019.
Mrs. Eiland is survived by two grandsons, Sean Wesley Newberry and Brian Carol Newberry both of Huntsville, AL; daughter-in-law, Patricia Stewart Newberry of Huntsville, AL; two step daughters, Sondra Eiland Baily of Cumming, GA and Patricia Eiland Story of Blairsville, GA; two sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Barnes of Montgomery, AL and Tommie Barnes of Counce, TN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Eiland is preceded in death by her parents, Cagle W. Barnes, Sr. and Myrtle Ozment Barnes; first husband, Walter Carl Newberry; second husband, Joseph R. Eiland; two sons, Robert Carl Newberry and Steven Earl Newberry; three brothers, Cagle W. Barnes, Jr., John Pascal Barnes and wife Jeanette, and Warren O. Barnes; son-in-law, Rollie Baily.
Graveside Services will be at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens in Montgomery, Alabama on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019