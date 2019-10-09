|
Mary Bates Jones
Montgomery - JONES, Mary Bates, 90 passed away October 8, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Montgomery, AL where she worked as a Dental Hygienist for many years; she was also involved in local Baptist Churches. A Funeral Service will be held at Southern Memorial on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00AM with the family receiving friends an hour prior. She is survived by her husband, John E. Jones and daughter Allison (Jimmy) Terry. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thru the Bible Radio.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019