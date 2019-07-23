Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Mary C. Etheridge Obituary
Mary C. Etheridge

Montgomery - Mary C. Etheridge, 88, of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Chambliss, 5 siblings and her husband of 41 years, Mr. Albert Burl Etheridge.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Ceil Sikes (Danny) and Lisa Barber (Mike); grandchildren, Lee Sikes (Pamela), Will Minter (Jessica), Lindsay Hunt (Seth), Susie Ellison (Ross), Michael Justin Barber (Nikki), Brittney Marie Barber-Rosa (Jessie), Courtney Nicole Barber; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 9:00am-10:00am, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at 10:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. Rev. Michael Northcut will officiate. Pallbearers will be Danny Sikes, Mike Barber, Will Minter, Lee Sikes, Ross Ellison and Seth Hunt.The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living and her church family at Eastmont Baptist Church for their loving support.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 23, 2019
