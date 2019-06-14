Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
91 Deatsville Hwy
Millbrook, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
91 Deatsville Hwy
Millbrook, AL
Montgomery - MILTON-THOMAS, Mary Eleanor Williams, a former resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away June 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Springfield Baptist Church, 91 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook, AL, with Pastor Samuel Jackson officiating. Interment will be held at McKeithen Cemetery, Millbrook, AL, with the staff of E.G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mrs. Milton-Thomas will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 14, 2019
