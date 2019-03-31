Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Johnson Huff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Johnson Huff Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Johnson Huff

Montgomery - Mary Elizabeth Johnson Huff, longtime resident of Montgomery, died on March 27, 2019, after a prolonged illness. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Robert Wisnewski, Jr., officiating. Visitation prior to the service will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Parish Hall. She is survived by her husband, John H. Huff and his family: Mary Ross Huff Barron and Dr. William R. Barron of Dothan, Alabama, and their children Will, Ben, and Mary Neeland. Known fondly since her days at the University of Alabama as Sunshine, she was the daughter of the late Helen Louise Pearson Johnson and Dr. James Wallace Johnson of Franklin in Monroe County, Alabama. A nationally known quilt expert and author of many books, Sunshine was recently recognized by Governor Kay Ivey for her numerous contributions to journalism and material history in the State of Alabama. In addition to her academic study of textiles and quilting, she was a past president of The Order of the Daughters of the King and a member of the Antiquarians Society. The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by devoted caregiver Laura Mae Rogers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 113 Madison Ave. Montgomery, AL 36104, or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now