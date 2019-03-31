|
Mary Elizabeth Johnson Huff
Montgomery - Mary Elizabeth Johnson Huff, longtime resident of Montgomery, died on March 27, 2019, after a prolonged illness. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Robert Wisnewski, Jr., officiating. Visitation prior to the service will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Parish Hall. She is survived by her husband, John H. Huff and his family: Mary Ross Huff Barron and Dr. William R. Barron of Dothan, Alabama, and their children Will, Ben, and Mary Neeland. Known fondly since her days at the University of Alabama as Sunshine, she was the daughter of the late Helen Louise Pearson Johnson and Dr. James Wallace Johnson of Franklin in Monroe County, Alabama. A nationally known quilt expert and author of many books, Sunshine was recently recognized by Governor Kay Ivey for her numerous contributions to journalism and material history in the State of Alabama. In addition to her academic study of textiles and quilting, she was a past president of The Order of the Daughters of the King and a member of the Antiquarians Society. The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by devoted caregiver Laura Mae Rogers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 113 Madison Ave. Montgomery, AL 36104, or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 31, 2019