Ransdell Funeral Chapel
345 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
(859) 734-4317
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Ransdell Funeral Chapel
345 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY
1937 - 2019
Mary Ellen Christopher Obituary
Mary Ellen Christopher

Montgomery - Christopher, Mary Ellen, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away August 29, 2019 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Rose Blacketer & James Durr; husband, Troy Christopher and sister, Brenda Boswell. She is survived by her son, Stephen (Judy) Christopher; daughter, Linda Hale and granddaughters, Erica Hale & Emily Hale. Services will be held on September 21st 2019 at 12:00PM at Ransdell Funeral Home in Harrodsburg, KY.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
