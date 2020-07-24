1/1
Mary Ellen Hunter
Mary Ellen Hunter

Montgomery - Ms. Mary Ellen Hunter a resident of Montgomery, AL expired July 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from Forest Hills Cemetery, Snowdoun, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Deacon William Hunter, Montgomery, AL; the late David Lee Hunter; two daughters, Margaret Crumitey, NJ; Annie Lois (SD) Heard, Montgomery, AL; three sisters, Minister Adell Cugo, Pensacola, FL; Sarah Taylor, Pensacola, FL; Lillie Mae Smith, Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Pastor Richard (Annie) Day, Montgomery, AL; Maurice Shundell Heard, Montgomery, AL; Tara Hunter, Mobile, AL; Shijuana (TyJuan) McMillian, Montgomery, AL; Desiree Crumitey, NJ; Michael Crumitey, NJ; Nicole Crumitey, NJ; eighteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Maggie Robinson-Fountain, Pensacola, FL; Carrie Harris, Montgomery, AL; Rosetta Wade, Selma, AL; two brothers-in-law, Bishop Clearance (Judy) Rose, Montgomery, AL; Frank Ruben, Mobile, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
