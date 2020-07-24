Mary Ellen Hunter
Montgomery - Ms. Mary Ellen Hunter a resident of Montgomery, AL expired July 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from Forest Hills Cemetery, Snowdoun, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Deacon William Hunter, Montgomery, AL; the late David Lee Hunter; two daughters, Margaret Crumitey, NJ; Annie Lois (SD) Heard, Montgomery, AL; three sisters, Minister Adell Cugo, Pensacola, FL; Sarah Taylor, Pensacola, FL; Lillie Mae Smith, Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Pastor Richard (Annie) Day, Montgomery, AL; Maurice Shundell Heard, Montgomery, AL; Tara Hunter, Mobile, AL; Shijuana (TyJuan) McMillian, Montgomery, AL; Desiree Crumitey, NJ; Michael Crumitey, NJ; Nicole Crumitey, NJ; eighteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Maggie Robinson-Fountain, Pensacola, FL; Carrie Harris, Montgomery, AL; Rosetta Wade, Selma, AL; two brothers-in-law, Bishop Clearance (Judy) Rose, Montgomery, AL; Frank Ruben, Mobile, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.