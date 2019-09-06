|
Dr. "Daktari" Mary (Mari) Emma Nelson
Montgomery - Dr. "Daktari" Mary (Mari) Emma Nelson, 70, of Nairobi, Kenya; Ninety Six, SC; and Montgomery, AL, passed away on August 26th, 2019 at the UAB Hospital Palliative and Comfort Care Unit in Birmingham, AL.
Mary (Mari) was preceded in death by her parents James and Eloise Nelson, her children Verna Eloise and Denise Erin Newsome, and husband Dennis Newsome. Precious memories will always be cherished by her sister Dr. Carrie J. Nelson-Hale (Dr. Bernard Hale) of Montgomery, AL.
Service arrangements:
Memorial Service
Friday, September 6, 2019
Saint John's African Methodist Episcopal Church
807 Madison Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104
Time: 5 pm-7 pm CST; repast to follow
Donations:
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Dr. Mari Nelson to either of the following causes that were important to Mari and her story:
The Joe Lee Griffin in Birmingham AL. Please use the following link (or Google "ACS Birmingham Donation"): https://tinyurl.com/MariHopeLodge
The Sanitary Napkins Ministry by In His Image Ministry, Inc., provides sanitary napkins and panties to women in remote areas in Africa.
Make checks or money orders payable [and mail] to:
St. John's AME Church
807 Madison Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
With the memo:
"In Memory of Mari E. Nelson for I.H.I. Sanitary Napkins Ministry.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019