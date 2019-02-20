Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Mary Ronan
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parish Hall at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Parish Hall at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church
Mary Frances Cheatham Ronan

Montgomery - Mary Frances Cheatham Ronan, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 94.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00pm in the Parish Hall at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass at 1:00pm, celebrated by Father Nicholas Napolitano. She will then be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Ronan graduated from Emory University School of Nursing as a member of The United States Army Cadet Nursing Corps and worked for many years as a Public Health Nurse. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, and volunteering at Seton Haven.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard J. Ronan, Sr.; sons, Joe Ronan and John Ronan; and parents, Wheeler and Mary Cheatham.

Mrs. Ronan is survived by her daughters, Emily Ronan Hussey, Kathleen Ronan (Griswold Daniell), and Nancy Ronan Woodbury (Keith); grandchildren, Joseph Ronan, Coral Ronan, Isaac Ronan, Henry Ronan-Daniell, Hannah Ronan-Daniell, Tim Woodbury, Patrick Woodbury, Katherine Ronan Wade, Wheeler Ronan, Clay Ronan, and Ethan Ronan; and 7 Great-Grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Fr. Alejandro Valladares, Fr. Nicholas Napolitano, and the visiting extraordinary Ministers of Communion from St Bede's Catholic Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family of Mary Frances Cheatham Ronan may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
