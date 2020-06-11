Mary G. Pittman
Montgomery - Mary G. Pittman, a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral Arrangements and Survivors will be announced later by Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.