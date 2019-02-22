|
Mary G. Thomas
Montgomery - THOMAS, Mary G., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away February 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh primitive Baptist Church of Jesus Christ, 4694 Hwy 21, Lowndesboro, AL, with Elder Dr. George Johnson, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at McQueen Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Thomas will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
