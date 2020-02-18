|
Mary Gaynell Downes
Montgomery - Mary Gaynell Downes, age 84, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. Gaynell was born July 25, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Evelyn Blumenthal Downes and John Mulcahy Downes. She is survived by her brother Jack Downes (Julie) and brother-in-law John Smith; niece Cynthia Cockerill (Kyle), nephews Gary Vaughn, Greg Downes (Kimberly), Jeff Downes (Penny), Scott Downes (Dawn), Dan Downes Jr. (Sloan), nieces Vicki Dickson (Foster) and Valerie Downes (Benjamin) and many great nieces and nephews and extended family. Gaynell was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and John Downes, sister Muriel H. Smith, brother Daniel J. Downes Sr., sister and brother-in-law Barbara and S.E. Vaughn, and her nephew S. E. Vaughn IV. Gaynell retired after 43 years from the city of Montgomery where she was Administrative Assistant to both Chief Charles Swindall and Chief John Wilson. Miss Downes loved her family and was the steward of family stories and personal history. She had a large, loving circle of friends and died just as she had lived — bringing people together. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 219 Adams Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104, followed by a memorial mass from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Services will conclude with an inurnment at St. Margaret's Cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Greg Downes, Jeff Downes, Gary Vaughn, Dan Downes Jr., Scott Downes, Kyle Cockerill, Foster Dickson, and Ben Maxymuk. Contributions in Gaynell's memory may be made to St. Anne's Guild; Burse Club; and St. Peter's Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Downes family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020