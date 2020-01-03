|
|
Mary Glenn Hicks
Dublin - Mary Glenn Hicks (GenGen), of Dublin, Alabama, died December 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Glenn Hicks, and children, Sandra Larson (David), Pat Hicks (Beth), and Carol Woodall (Dennis), and grandchildren, Caleb Hicks, Lindsey Brown (Jeremy), and Casey Flemming (Eric). GenGen's beloved great-grandchildren are Ellis and Marilyn Flemming, and Ansley and Lydia Grace Brown. Her siblings Mamie Sellers and Sonny Mills (Nell) also survive her. Her memorial service is 2:00 Sunday, January 5, at Ramer Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. In honor of Mary Glenn's long teaching career, please donate to Ramer Methodist Church to assist college students with tuition.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020