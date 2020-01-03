Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Glenn Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Glenn Hicks Obituary
Mary Glenn Hicks

Dublin - Mary Glenn Hicks (GenGen), of Dublin, Alabama, died December 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Glenn Hicks, and children, Sandra Larson (David), Pat Hicks (Beth), and Carol Woodall (Dennis), and grandchildren, Caleb Hicks, Lindsey Brown (Jeremy), and Casey Flemming (Eric). GenGen's beloved great-grandchildren are Ellis and Marilyn Flemming, and Ansley and Lydia Grace Brown. Her siblings Mamie Sellers and Sonny Mills (Nell) also survive her. Her memorial service is 2:00 Sunday, January 5, at Ramer Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. In honor of Mary Glenn's long teaching career, please donate to Ramer Methodist Church to assist college students with tuition.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -