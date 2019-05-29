Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Mary Haigler

Pike Road - Mary Stimpson Haigler was born on March 5, 1945 and passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019. No doubt greeted by her parents, grandparents and loved ones gone before. Mary was preceded in death by her parents William Clee and Ruby Bell Stimpson and in-laws John A. and Irma Blann Haigler. Celebration of Life services will be at 11:30 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel with Judge Randall Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at 10:00 am until service time.She is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Michael Jule Haigler, Sr., her children Michelle (Shane) Kelley and Michael Jule Haigler, Jr. (Lesley) Haigler; five grandchildren, Shelby Daniel Kelley, Saylor Grace Kelley, Dalton Steele, Ava Ashton Haigler and Michael James Haigler; Brother, Tommy Stimpson and his children Jim Tom, Scott and Kelly; Sister, Trina (Terry) Tallent and her children Wes and Katlin; Brother and Sister in Law, John and Linda Haigler. Not to mention a slew of Georgia cousins and longtime friends. Pallbearers will be Shane Kelley, Wes Higgins, Laney Sasser, Michael Popwell, Gary Norton and Wayne Cook. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to The Children's Harbor, 1 Children's Way, Alex City, Al 35010.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 29, 2019
