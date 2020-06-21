Mary Hall
Montgomery - Mary P. Hall, 101, of Montgomery, passed away on June 20, 2020. She preceded in death by her husband, Bergur William Hall; daughter, Wanda Hall Greene; parents, Mathew and Mary Jane Brannon; brothers, Charlie Brannon, Ollie Brannon, Shelby Brannon, Ray Brannon, Daulton Brannon and Fred Brannon; sisters, Lena Mitchell, Belle Blocker and Minnie Lee Medlock. She is survived by her daughter, Natha Hubbard (Doug); son, Joe Hall (Susan) and son in law, Don Greene; grandchildren, Jeffrey Greene (Tina), Christian Bowman (Gale), Dustin Hall (Peggy Ann), Jenni Moon, Karen Allen, Angie Ingram (Kent), and David Hubbard. She is also survived her great grandchildren, Ali Greene, Mary Margo Hall, Dorothy Mae Hall, Julie Young, Ashlee Allen, CJ Bethea (Alyssa), Brandon Bethea, Russell Ingram, Kara Ingram, Jessalyn Hubbard and Joey Hubbard. Mrs. Hall was born in Dozier, Alabama. She was also a longtime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Ramer, Alabama. Services for Mrs. Hall will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, Andalusia, Alabama. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Ramer, Al or a charity of your choice.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.