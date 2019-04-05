Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Confederate Cemetery
Fair Hope, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St James Episcopal Church
Fairhope, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carr
Mary Helen Gaddis Carr

Mary Helen Gaddis Carr


1927 - 2019
Mary Helen Gaddis Carr Obituary
Mary Helen Gaddis Carr

Point Clear - Mary Helen Gaddis Carr

Born July 7, 1927 in Wetumpka, Alabama to John and Naomi Gaddis.

She was a member of the DAR, Delta Gamma Sorority, an early advocate of wildlife conservation and natural foods.

Mary Helen had a very active life raising 3 boys by 25 years of age. She was very involved in the education of her children. She became the registrar at The Montgomery Academy, making it possible for her sons to attend MA in its infancy. Mary Helen was a second mother to all those who attended MA. During that time, she was heavily involved in her parent's farm. She was always sensitive to the needs of those less fortunate.

Her life in Point Clear was quite different. She remained very active in the community, St. James Episcopal Church, Lakewood Country Club, and her book club. She loved to put people together and even hosted a gathering for Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Mary Helen never met a stranger, for which she will always be remembered.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Aubrey J Carr, one son, Steven Gaddis Williams, her sister Ella Gaddis Snider.

She is survived by two sons; John Albert Williams, MD (Dawn), Robert Scott Williams, AIA (Vickie), grandchildren; P. Michael Williams, Mallory Anne Williams, Isabella Rowland, Julia Ashley Williams and Jackson Edward Williams. Great granddaughters, Bailey Anne Williams and Michael Ann Williams all of Montgomery.

Visitation will be at Leak Memory Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.

Burial will be at 12:00pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Confederate Cemetery in Fair Hope, Alabama with a celebration immediately following at St James Episcopal Church in Fairhope, Alabama.

Special thanks to Dr. Don Marshall, John Knox Manor, CaraVita and the staff of Answered Prayer Home Care.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to;

St James Episcopal Church

860 North Section Street

Fairhope, Alabama 36532
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019
